Kirsten Dunst on playing Mary Jane in a future Spider-Man movie: That could happen

Kirsten Dunst believes there is still time for her to reprise her role as Mary Jane Watson in a future Spider-Man production, but she is unaware of any preparations. Dunst originally appeared as Peter Parker's next-door neighbour who hopes to be a Broadway actress in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man as the webslinger's classic love interest.

Despite earning mixed reviews for her damsel-in-distress interpretation of the character, Dunst's MJ received overwhelmingly good reviews from reviewers and moviegoers alike for the natural connection she had with Tobey Maguire and for capturing the spirit of the comics. Though she didn't return for the multiverse-friendly Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dunst isn't ruling out another MJ appearance. Kirsten Dunst discussed her possible Mary Jane Spider-Man comeback with Deadline for their Actor's Side segment. Despite the fact that she has not heard of any plans for her beloved character to return, Dunst believes there is still time to bring her MJ back to the big screen. Dunst said as per Screenrant, "There's still time. I mean, listen, no one's asked me about anything, but I do think that, I mean, this Multi Universe keeps going on and on so I feel like that could happen. I know nothing, by the way."

Meanwhile, following the announcement that Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home, rumours started to circulate that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would also reprise their web-slinging roles alongside Dunst and Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy. Many of the cast and crew behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel dismissed rumours of former actors' reappearance in the lead up to the film's release, with Dunst herself declaring a month ahead of time that she had not returned for MJ in the film.

However, despite her absence from the picture, Dunst's willingness to reprise Mary Jane in a future Spider-Man production should provide some optimism to fans who were sceptical of Maguire and Garfield's comeback previous to No Way Home.

