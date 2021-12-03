Kirsten Dunst RECALLS how she was urged to 'fix her teeth' by Spider-Man producers

Over the course of her three-decade career in Hollywood, Kirsten Dunst has featured in more than 80 films, but she isn't immune to the industry's unrealistic beauty standards.

In a new Netflix video interview, the Oscar winner, 39, recalled "producers wanting to fix [her] teeth" — and claimed that Sofia Coppola, her filmmaker companion and lifelong partner, helped her raise her self-esteem. Dunst informed the outlet that when a producer brought her to the dentist for a treatment, she refused to get out of the vehicle. "I was like, "Mmmmm, no, I like my teeth,"' she recalled. "Also, Sofia loved my teeth." According to Daily Mail, she was alluding to Sofia Coppola, a filmmaker and friend of hers. The two have worked together on a number of occasions throughout the years, notably in the 1999 film The Virgin Suicides.

"That's a weird age," the actress added of Virgin Suicides. "She just gave me a lot of confidence that I carried throughout my career in terms of producers wanting to fix my teeth … People just trying to change and manipulate young actresses in a way to make them the same."

Meanwhile, Dunst and Coppola continued to work together through the years, notably on the 2017 film The Beguiled. "I've known Kirsten since she was 16," Coppola told PEOPLE at the time. "It was fun to see [her] play a part that was so different for her. She plays a very quiet, repressed woman. It's so the opposite of her personality."

