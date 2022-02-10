Kirsten Dunst on receiving first Oscar nomination together with Husband Jesse Plemons: It’s like a storybook

Kirsten Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons won big at the Oscars nominations 2022 when on Tuesday, i.e. on February 8, both the partner colleagues received nominations in the category of Best Actress and Best Actor In A Supporting Role, respectively, for their part in the Netflix superhit western film Power of the Dog.

In a recent chat with Variety, Dunst revealed how the big news unravelled in her household and said, "So Eric Kranzler, my manager, calls me. I’m watching the feed on my phone because my kids are watching cartoons and Jesse is at work. He had to go to work super early today." She continued, "[Eric] called me, and he said I was nominated, so I’m crying with my kids. They’re like, ‘Why the hell is mom crying?’ [Eric] calls me back, and meanwhile, I’m in the throes, talking to my mom or whatever. He was like, ‘Jesse just …’ And I started screaming and I hung up the phone."

The Mary Jane avatar then added, "Megan, one of my publicists, called me because she’s trying to tell me and I just screamed at her. Then I called Jesse, and I was the first person to tell him, and he was a little shell shocked." Dunst justified her partner's reaction and remarked, "I mean, it’s just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It’s like a storybook. You know what I mean? It’s so weird. It’s amazing."

However, Dunst also revealed that besides feeling shocked she also felt extremely honoured, "It feels so good to be honoured by the community you’ve worked in for so long. You know?"

ALSO READ Kirsten Dunst OPENS UP on her wedding plans with Jesse Plemons: We’ll do it very soon