Kirsten Dunst reveals second pregnancy news in the most EXTRA way possible; Shares details about her health

Kirsten Dunst recently revealed that she is pregnant for the second time through a grand magazine photoshoot. Scroll down to see what she said about shooting while pregnant.

Hollywood veteran Kirsten Dunst just revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with Jesse Plemons! The 38-year-old actress announced the news that she and her 32-year-old actor partner are expecting again in W magazine’s latest issue. Kirsten did not say much about the pregnancy, but did comment that the photoshoot that went alongside her news was a bit difficult! “Every shot was on the floor,” Kirsten joked to the mag. “I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel.”

For the unversed, Jesse and Kirsten welcomed their first child, a son named Ennis Howard, in 2018. Congratulations to the happy couple on the wonderful news! On the professional front, back in August 2020, Kirsten opened up about recognition in Hollywood. "I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe like twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for 'Fargo'. Maybe they just think I'm the girl from 'Bring It On'," Dunst told People at the time, who won the coveted Best Actress Award at Cannes for her role in Lars von Trier's 2011 film, "Melancholia".

She also spoke about how a pair of films she made -- 2006's "Marie Antoinette" and 1999's "Drop Dead Gorgeous" -- failed to generate expected response at the time of the release, but got popular with time. "Remember 'Marie Antoinette' -- you all panned it? And now you all love it," said the "Spider-Man" and "Virgin Suicides" star, while opening up in an interview on "In-Depth With Larry Flick".

ALSO READ: Bring It On co stars Kirsten Dunst & Gabrielle Union HINT at a sequel on the film’s 20th anniversary; Watch

Share your comment ×