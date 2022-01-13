Kirsten Dunst REVEALS she still hasn't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home: I'll watch it with my son

Kirsten Dunst will see the new Spider-Man film, not now but at some point. During an interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday about her SAG Award nomination for her role in The Power of the Dog, the actress, 39, said she hasn't yet watched Spider-Man: No Way Home, but she is aware that her Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire returns for the Sony/Marvel sequel.

Dunst, who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in three Spider-Man films between 2002 and 2007, with Maguire, now 46, said as per PEOPLE, "I haven't. I'm sorry. I know I have to. I know Tobey's in it and it's such a huge surprise and everyone's freaking out. I will. I'll eventually watch it. You know, I'll watch it with my son, because he's starting to get into Spider-Man stuff. There's, like, a little-kid version of Spider-Man that he watches, so maybe he'll watch it with me."

Meanwhile, with Jesse Plemons, Dunst has two sons: Ennis and James, 8 months. However, following the era of Dunst and Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone take over the Amazing Spider-Man franchise. In the world-bending crossover sequel, which is now in cinemas, Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ meet with the prior franchise. "It's such a cool legacy to be a part of, and to be the first one and be a Spider-Man fan," she further said. "I feel like that's a really special thing because these fans have lived with these movies for so long and have grown up with it."

Now that the door to the Marvel Multiverse has been opened, Dunst says she would gladly reprise her role as Mary Jane if approached. Meanwhile, The Power of the Dog is now streaming on Netflix.