Kirsten Dunst reveals she worked with Jamie Dornan on his first acting job 17 years ago

In a new episode of Variety's Actor on Actor series, Kirsten Dunst and Jamie Dornan were the new pair who laid it bare on camera in a conversation with each other. The actors dished about their first meeting on the sets of Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. The Power of the Dog actress also revealed that it was in fact Dornan's first acting gig.

During the chat, Dunst remarked, "For anyone who doesn't know Jamie Dornan and I worked together I think his first acting gig on Marie Antoinette with Sofia Coppola." The Belfast star then quipped, "Yeah. I remember thinking it might be my last." He swiftly added, "Not because I didn't enjoy it. I remember just thinking I really don’t know what I’m doing here." Remembering that it has now been more than a decade since the film, Dornan said, "it was, Jesus, 17 years ago."

The Fifty Shades actor also shared a hilarious anecdote from the sets of Marie Antoinette when on Dunst's birthday the whole set was celebrating with fervor and Jamie, who's just a day younger than Kirsten, had his hopes high for his own birthday festivity but to his dismay nothing much happened. He disclosed, "We both celebrated our 23rd birthday on set and yours was quite a big event because it was your movie," he then added, "And the next day I was like 'hey guys it is my birthday' and it was much of a lesser occasion."

Meanwhile, the Mary Jane actor revealed her own experience on the movies' set and said, "But I was nervous too, Jamie." She further admitted, "And all our stuff was making out, and I’m not comfortable with that. It’s never comfortable, ever. I think my first time I even showed my breasts was with Sofia. She never used the take, and I don’t even think you were there. I felt overwhelmed, too."

