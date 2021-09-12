Kirsten Dunst REVEALS welcoming second child with Jesse Plemons four months ago: 'He's an angel'

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are officially parents of two! The actress, 39, disclosed in a New York Times article published on Friday that she gave birth to her second child, a boy called James Robert, four months ago. "This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," Dunst said of her baby boy, who weighs 18 lbs. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel," the actor said according to PEOPLE.

The Bring It On actress initially announced she was expecting her second child when she appeared on the April cover of W Magazine in a picture session directed by Sofia Coppola. Dunst, who co-starred in the picture session with actors Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones, revealed her baby bump in her poses, which were shot by photographer Zo Ghertner in a Beverly Hills house. Meanwhile, Dunst and Plemons revealed their romance to The New York Times in September 2020, after meeting on the set of Fargo in 2016.

The two started dating a year and a half after first meeting on set. "I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," Plemons, 33, said. Plemons and Dunst got engaged in January 2017 as their relationship grew. The Spider-Man actress gave birth to their first kid together a year and a half later.

Meanwhile, the duo will reunite for Jane Campion's film The Power of the Dog. In the drama, George (Plemons) marries Rose (Dunst), a widower and single mother, despite his imposing brother, Benedict Cumberbatch. The Power of the Dog will be shown in limited theaters on November 17 before being accessible on Netflix on December 1.

