Kirstie Alley, Cheers and Look Who's Talking star passes away; John Travolta and more pay tributes
Kirstie Alley, actress who popularly starred in Cheers and Look Who's Talking passed away at age of 71 after battling cancer. A statement was shared by her daughters confirming the same.
Kirstie Alley, who starred in the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous passed away aged 71. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced that the actress passed away following her battle with cancer. In a statement to People True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement.
Honouring Alley wrote, they further wrote, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother." The statement concluded with True and Lillie thanking Alley's fans, sharing, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."
Kirstie Alley's famous roles
The actress rose to fame in 1987 when she starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. She earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her part in the Boston-based series in 1991.
Tributes for Kirstie Alley
Alley's former co-star John Travolta and paid tribute to the actress on social media. He wrote, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again." Valerie Bertinelli also shared her condolences on Twitter, writing, "Oh Kirstie, Rest in Peace." Jamie Lee Curtis also reacted to Alley's passing and wrote, "We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life." Tim Allen, Alley’s co-star in For Richer or Poorer also called her "a sweet soul" in a tribute on Twitter.