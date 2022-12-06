Kirstie Alley, Cheers and Look Who's Talking star passes away; John Travolta and more pay tributes

Kirstie Alley, who starred in the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous passed away aged 71. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced that the actress passed away following her battle with cancer. In a statement to People True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement.

Honouring Alley wrote, they further wrote, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother." The statement concluded with True and Lillie thanking Alley's fans, sharing, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."