Kirstie Alley's 2 kids and her bond with 'Look Who's Talking' costar John Travolta: Everything to know

Being a two-time divorcee, Kirstie Alley’s love for her family never died down. She, even during her last breath, was in close touch with her family, especially her two kids William True and Lillie. Though the actor has left for her heavenly abode, her memories are still fresh and alive in the minds of her fans and close friends. Kirstie, on the work front, is best known for her roles in the TV series ‘Cheers’ and ‘Look Who's Talking’ film franchise. Kirstie Alley and her life with her 2 kids––William True and Lillie

It is said that a picture tells a thousand words. Kirstie Alley was often spotted with her two kids —William True Stevenson and Lillie Price Stevenson and the bond they shared with each other was clearly unmissable. On Tuesday morning (local time), her kids dropped an official statement confirming the actor’s death. They both, in a statement, said, “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. Her zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating was unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did." As per a report published by People, “Alley became a mom in 1992 when she adopted her son True with her then-husband, Peter Stevenson.” Two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Lillie into their family. Later, due to personal differences in opinions, Alley and Stevenson got divorced in 1997. However, they continued to share joint custody of their children. However, despite her ups and downs in life, Kirstie never gave up on her duties as a mother. "My best quality is that I'm a good mother," Alley previously told People in 2006.

For those unaware, Alley was married in 1970 to her high-school sweetheart Bob Alley. Later, they both separated from each other in 1977. Years afterward, Alley married actor Parker Stevenson in December 1983. Following a miscarriage, the couple adopted son William and in 1995 adopted daughter Lillie. The marriage ended in 1997. Adding up, Alley became a grandmother in 2016 after her son William had a son of his own. "When your son has a son … bliss … yes this is my secret happy news as promised … Welcome Waylon Tripp Parker," Kirstie had tweeted along with a photo of William holding his newborn. Lillie, on the other hand, has accompanied her mother to several red carpets over the years, including the premiere of Sydney White in 2007 and a charity gala in 2011, as reported by ‘People’. These instances clearly signify that Kirstie was deeply connected with her family and cherished their company throughout her life. Kirstie Alley and her equation with 'Look Who's Talking' costar John Travolta Kirstie Alley and her 'Look Who's Talking' costar John Travolta were good friends of each other. They were often in news under the speculations that they were dating each other. However, time and again, Kirstie had dismissed such rumours. On knowing about the latest development, John expressed grief over the demise of Kirstie and said on his Instagram handle, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again." Along with this heartfelt message, John attached two throwback photos—one of the actress alone and one of them laughing together.