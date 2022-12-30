Kirstie Alley’s death certificate reveals she was cremated; 5 other Hollywood celebs who fought cancer

Kirstie Alley’s death on December 5th left her fans and loved ones in a state of grief and shock. And now US Magazine reported that the Cheers actress was cremated after her demise, as per the death certificate obtained by them. It also said that she died at her home in Clearwater, Florida. Kirstie Alley passed away after battling colon cancer

For the uninitiated, the two-times Emmy Award winner passed away aged 71 after battling colon cancer. Before her death, she was reportedly receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Kirstie Alley’s children William True Stevenson (30) and Lillie Price Stevenson (28) took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news. “To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the note read. Kirstie shared her children with Parker Stevenson, The Hardy Boys actor with whom she was married to between 1983 and 1997. Hours after her demise, her ex-husband, Stevenson took to his Instagram space and shared a heartwarming picture featuring himself with Kirstie. Alongside the pho, he wrote a caption dedicated to her. It read, “Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed.” Before Stevenson Parker, Kirstie was married to Bob Alley for seven years. However, the duo did not have any children during their years together.

Apart from her family, Kirstie’s co-stars, peers, and friends remembered her too. Ted Danson, who shared screen space with her in Cheers, told People in a statement on December 6th, that he was watching an episode from the sitcom while he was on a flight. He revealed that it was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie but she keeps saying no, even though she wants to accept it. Praising her performance, Danson added, “Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard.” He further said, “As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.” It should be noted that Kirstie won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress and a Golden Globe award for best actress for her role as Rebecca Howe in Cheers. It is considered her breakthrough role. John Travolta, who starred with Kirstie Alley in the Look Who’s Talking film franchise also remembered her. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote. Kirstie kept her battle with colon cancer away from the public. The entertainment industry has lost several people to cancer. As we speak about Kirstie Alley today, let us also think of the many Hollywood greats who fought the same ailment. 5 Hollywood celebs who died of cancer

1. Audrey Hepburn Film and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn was one of the greatest actors to grace the silver screen during the Golden Age of Hollywood. The American Film Institute also ranked her the third greatest female screen legend in Golden Age Hollywood. She’s known for films like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, and How To Steal A Million. Hepburn passed away aged 63 in January 1993. She had undergone surgery for colon cancer the previous year.

2. Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Aaron Boseman’s death in 2020 left the world heartbroken and shocked. The Black Panther fame actor was diagnosed with colon cancer 1n 2016. However, just like Kirstie, he too kept his condition private, and continued to work until his death in 2020 at the young age of 45.

3. Elizabeth Montgomery Elizabeth Montgomery, the famous American film, television, and stage actress was best known for her role as Samantha Stephens in the television series Bewitched. Her performance led her to win five Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe nominations. Her cancer was diagnosed in 1995, and she died just eight weeks later.

4. Farrah Fawcett Farrah Fawcett was an actress, model, and artist, who rose to fame after her stint as Jill Monroe in the first season of the TV series Charlie’s Angels. (1976-1977). She has four Emmy nominations and six Golden Globe Award nominations to her name. She was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006 and she died three years later aged 62.

5. Alan Rickman The widely-regarded British actor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, following a minor stroke. Known for playing the role of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise, the Die Hard actor passed away in January 2016, leaving his fans and loved ones with a heavy heart.

