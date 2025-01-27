Kiss of the Spider Woman: Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Challenges of Filming Songs in One Shot ‘Like the Old Musicals’

Jennifer Lopez candidly shared insights into what went on behind the scenes while filming the songs for her latest movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman. The actress made an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival, where she revealed that shooting the tracks was challenging because the makers and cast members planned to film them in one continuous take.

In a conversation with People Magazine at the event, Lopez explained that the team decided to shoot the songs in the style of old musical formats.

During her interview at the Film Festival, the singer-actress admitted that it was challenging but ultimately exhilarating. She said, “We did okay.” The Marry Me star further added, “And it's pretty amazing when you see it and realize, ‘Oh, that was all one shot right there.’”

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional as Her Musical Kiss of the Spider Woman Gets Standing Ovation at Sundance Film Festival: ‘I Was Mesmerized’

The actress further added, “And okay, now they cut, but it’s fascinating; you know, you go, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize that even when I was watching the musicals when I was younger.’ It was a little extra challenge but also exhilarating, right? Like, you gotta get it right. And when you nail it, everybody’s like, ‘Aah!’”

Ahead of her appearance at the film festival for the movie premiere, the actress took a turn behind the DJ booth alongside Chase B to hype up the audience at TOA Park City. To surprise her fans, Lopez performed several of her songs, including her hit track All I Have.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during the conversation, the singer-actress shared, “I mean, when we were doing Everyday Man, for whatever reason, the stages we were filming at were raked, like very [steep].”

JLo further added, “And me and Diego just kind of kept falling down and trying to do these turns, and it was just like—it was a nightmare.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman is directed by Bill Condon.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Hypes Up the Crowd At Sundance Film Festival as she Joins Chase B at the DJ Booth; DEETS Inside