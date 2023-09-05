'Kiss the tears right off your face': Joe Jonas sings love song written for Sophie Turner while wearing wedding ring amidst divorce rumors

While fans freak out over the possibility of a divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the former has been spotted wearing his wedding ring again and singing the love track he wrote for her. Ever since rumors of an upcoming split between the couple have picked up pace, netizens are confused about what to believe. Reports claim the two are undergoing some serious problems especially after Joe was spotted without his wedding band.

But the singer has been spotted wearing it again after the rumors which left fans confused. What's more, they were waiting to find out whether The Jonas Brothers concert would be including Hesitate, the song he wrote for Sophie in the setlist. They were delighted to hear Joe sing the track, and here's what they noticed about him performing it after the reports.

Joe Jonas sings love song written for Sophie Turner

During the Jonas Brothers concert at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, fans were ecstatic to find Joe singing Hesitate, a song that has been confirmed to be a "love letter" Joe wrote for Sophie when they were engaged. "It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie," the former Disney star previously revealed during their concert film. "Kiss the tears right off your face / Won't get scared," the 2019 song starts off.

"I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won't hesitate / Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you," the lyrics further say. Fans were happy to see him wearing his wedding band again after being spotted without it in several concerts. But they also speculated based on his body language and thought he was getting tear-eyed while singing the song.

Fans react to Joe Jonas singing Hesitate amidst divorce rumors

One user wrote, "That performance of Hesitate really got me. Nick looking over at Joe.. like I can't explain the feeling. Those two have a bond like no other. Joe, we love you and we won't hesitate for you [growing heart emoji]." Another thought the Camp Rock actor got emotional, "Still thinking about how Joe was nearly crying signing Hesitate [x3 crying face emoji]."

A third felt, "Seeing all those videos of Joe singing Hesitate yesterday night... He put so much power in it, but looking at his face I can just see all the emotions. Joe is very sensitive and they are so private. Even if the rumours are true he would feel so bad about it being said online.." Meanwhile, as per reports, Joe and his team have retained a divorce lawyer and are looking to file the official documents. They started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019.

