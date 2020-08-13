The Kissing Booth 2 actor Taylor Zakhar Perez CONFESSES that he ‘would love to be dating Joey King’

Taylor Zakhar Perez who played Marco in The Kissing Booth 2 is addressing rumours of his alleged romance with his co-star Joey King. In a recent interview, the actor confessed that he’d love to date Joey King someday.

The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez may not be dating Joey King right now, but he’d love to! The 28-year-old actor opened up about his 21-year-old The Kissing Booth 2 co-star on August 10 on the Chicks in the Office podcast. When asked about Joey, Taylor said: “We were quarantine buddies so I would see [King] all the time because we lived five minutes away from each other. We know what our relationship is, we love each other dearly.”

“It’s been interesting how everyone has been trying to make something out of it but it’s fine. I mean, hey, I would love to be dating Joey King, she’s dope,” he continued. “I’m a huge fan of dating your friend, someone that you know and you trust because that’s where it all starts right. For me, non-sexual intimacy is so much more important to me at first. I’m all about the sensitive stuff.”

“I’m all about the ROI, what’s the return on investment. If I’m investing this much time into someone I’m gonna be dating, I’m gonna make sure this is more than a three-month thing. I’m more into long-term goal wise when it comes to work and relationships and everything…life’s short and you want to make sure you are spending it with the best people. I’m so much more turned on by emotional intimacy than sexual intimacy at first. I love that,” he went on to say.

Credits :Chicks in the Office podcast

