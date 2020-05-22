The Kissing Booth 2: Joey King and Jacob Elordi starrer rom com all set to release in July

Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney starrer The Kissing Booth 2 is all set to release in July. Read on to know more.

Save the date! After keeping the fans waiting for a long time, Joey King finally shared the release date of her upcoming film The Kissing Booth 2. During a YouTube live, Joey and her co-star Joel Courtney, shared secrets about their upcoming sequel of the 2018 romantic-comedy film. The actress announced that the eagerly awaited movie will begin streaming on Netflix on July 24. The film will feature Joey, Jacob, and Joel reprising their role from the first film.

The creators are yet to spill more information about the movie. The 2018 film was an overnight success, and according to the streaming platform, it was the most re-watched original films that year. The last time we saw Elle (Joey’s character), she was seeing Noah (played by Jacob) off to college. After saying an emotional goodbye to her boyfriend, we saw her hopping on his motorcycle. It is not yet clear if Elle and Noah will still stay together in the second film.

Even though the first film left the fans hanging as far as Elle’s relationship with Noah was concerned, the character continued to share a pretty solid bond with best friend Lee (Joel’s character). While they did get into a serious fight about her secretly dating his elder brother, Lee and Elle stuck together and in the end, they were back to being best buddies. In addition to the three lead actors, the film will also feature Meganne Young, Carson White, and Molly Ringwald. The new cast members of the film include CW’s The Originals star Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Taylor Perez.

ALSO READ: The Old Guard Trailer: Charlize Theron is on a mission to save the world with men defined as 'hard to kill'

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×