The Kissing Booth 2: Joey King & Jacob Elordi starrer to release in May 2020? Find Out

Joey King and Jacob Elordi starrer is expected to release in May 2020. The sequel was announced in the month of February 2019.

The much-awaited sequel to the Joey King and Jacob Elordi starrer is expected to release in May 2020. The film, The Kissing Booth 2 will feature Joey King and Jacob Elordi as Elle and Noah respectively. The romantic saga will see the story when Noah goes to University, and the love story has more hurdles in it. The sequel, titled The Kissing Booth 2 was announced in February 2019. As per news reports the team was busy with the filming of the film. News reports also suggest that the cast and crew wrapped up the film's shoot in the month of October last year.

The first film, The Kissing Booth which released in month of May 2018, proved to be a super hit flick. The film The Kissing Booth 2 is based on the novel, written by author Beth Reekles. As per the author, The Kissing Booth 2: Going The Distance will be available to read in January 2020. This clearly hints at the fact that the film will be available for all the fans and audience members across the globe by May 2020. Even though there is no confirmation yet on the release date, Netflix states that the sequel comes out by Spring 2020. This news should bring some smiles to the fans. Also, The Kissing Booth 2: Going The Distance will see new characters, added to the original story line.

The fans have been tweeting about how excited they are about The Kissing Booth 2. The love story and the chemistry between the film's lead pair was the most talked about aspect, and with the sequel coming up, the fans are eager to see what is going to happen.

(ALSO READ: Brad Pitt recalls details about his first kiss in fourth grade: The anticipation was a bit nerve wracking)

Read More