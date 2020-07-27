The Kissing Booth 2’s Taylor Zakhar Perez thinks Joey King looks like Jennifer Lopez in her recent photos

Taylor Zakhar Perez who plays Marco in the teen-drama Kissing Booth 2 thinks that his co-star Joey King looks very similar to Jennifer Lopez in her recent pictures. Read what Taylor said below.

Joey King looked glamorous while she posed for photos at home during the Fan Fest event for The Kissing Booth 2! The 20-year-old actress was all glammed up for the virtual event, which took place on Sunday afternoon. During the live stream, Joey and the cast announced that a third movie will premiere next year. Joey captioned the photos on her Instagram account, “@ My twitter haters.” Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays the hot new character Marco in the movie, commented on the post and said, “Ok @jlo halftime show.”

Just recently, The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez were over the moon on having their new movie as number one on Netflix. So much so that they couldn't wait to celebrate and got tested for COVID-19 so that they could reunite to celebrate the news in person. Joey King who plays Elle in the teen-drama film posted some cute photos from the small celebration on her Instagram account on Saturday while at home in Los Angeles.

“Got tested just so we could hug today,” Joey captioned the photos on her stories. Joey even had the words The Kissing Booth 2 hanging on the window in her dining room as she celebrated the success of the movie.

Take a look at the picture below:

During a recent virtual fan meet, the star cast got together for a Q&A with fans, and when Taylor was asked if he would ever date a fan, he replied by saying, “You know, that’s a good question. Hmm. Like, I’m a fan of Joey and wish that she would date me, you know what I mean?” In the same virtual fan meet, the star cast revealed that The Kissing Booth 3 is already shot and will release in 2021.

ALSO READ: The Kissing Booth 2’s Joey King & Taylor Zakhar Perez took COVID 19 tests so they could celebrate in person

Share your comment ×