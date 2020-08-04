  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King to star alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train; To play a teenage assassin

Joey King is "all aboard" as The Kissing Booth 2 star will be a part of David Leitch's Bullet Train which also stars Brad Pitt. Read below to know which characters King and Pitt will be playing in the upcoming action thriller.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: August 4, 2020 05:01 pm
Bullet Train is being helmed by David Leitch and is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle.Bullet Train is being helmed by David Leitch and is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Joey King will definitely be on cloud nine right now! Not only is the 21-year-old actress celebrating the massive success of The Kissing Booth 2 while revealing the news of a third instalment to be released next year but now King has also booked her next big project. A while back, news broke out that Brad Pitt had finally chosen his next film post Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and that was David Leitch's action thriller Bullet Train.

Well, Joey is now "all aboard" as she's been cast alongside Pitt in the upcoming film which is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bullet Train's script has been penned by Zak Olkewicz and follows the lives of five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train scheduled from Tokyo to Morioka with just a few stops between the two destinations. The characters start to realise slowly that their missions are very much related to each other with the final outcome showcasing who makes it off the train alive and more importantly, what awaits them at the terminal station.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the happy news was King herself as she gleefully wrote, "All aboard... I’m so excited it’s kind of unbelievable! Is this real life?" On Twitter, The Act star quipped, "In a new movie with a guy named Bread Pett. We get to be on a Choo choo train. Sounds legit," along with a smug smile emoticon.

Are you excited to see Joey King and Brad Pitt in Bullet Train? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: The Kissing Booth 2: Joey King celebrates her 21st birthday in style; Taylor Zakhar Perez is 'grateful' to her

Tonally, Bullet Train will be a Keanu Reeves' 1994 film Speed meets Liam Neeson' 2014 film Non-Stop. Moreover, Brad will be playing the role of Ladybug, an American hitman while Joey will be portraying Prince, an unassuming teenage assassin.

The shooting for Bullet Train will mostly commence this fall. As Bullet Train is a 'contained thriller', this means that it can be shot on a contained set and follow health restrictions more easily than a sprawling action movie with actual locations. Like, say Mission Impossible: 7!

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement