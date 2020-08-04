The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King to star alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train; To play a teenage assassin

Joey King is "all aboard" as The Kissing Booth 2 star will be a part of David Leitch's Bullet Train which also stars Brad Pitt. Read below to know which characters King and Pitt will be playing in the upcoming action thriller.

Joey King will definitely be on cloud nine right now! Not only is the 21-year-old actress celebrating the massive success of The Kissing Booth 2 while revealing the news of a third instalment to be released next year but now King has also booked her next big project. A while back, news broke out that Brad Pitt had finally chosen his next film post Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and that was David Leitch's action thriller Bullet Train.

Well, Joey is now "all aboard" as she's been cast alongside Pitt in the upcoming film which is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bullet Train's script has been penned by Zak Olkewicz and follows the lives of five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train scheduled from Tokyo to Morioka with just a few stops between the two destinations. The characters start to realise slowly that their missions are very much related to each other with the final outcome showcasing who makes it off the train alive and more importantly, what awaits them at the terminal station.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the happy news was King herself as she gleefully wrote, "All aboard... I’m so excited it’s kind of unbelievable! Is this real life?" On Twitter, The Act star quipped, "In a new movie with a guy named Bread Pett. We get to be on a Choo choo train. Sounds legit," along with a smug smile emoticon.

Are you excited to see Joey King and Brad Pitt in Bullet Train? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: The Kissing Booth 2: Joey King celebrates her 21st birthday in style; Taylor Zakhar Perez is 'grateful' to her

Tonally, Bullet Train will be a Keanu Reeves' 1994 film Speed meets Liam Neeson' 2014 film Non-Stop. Moreover, Brad will be playing the role of Ladybug, an American hitman while Joey will be portraying Prince, an unassuming teenage assassin.

The shooting for Bullet Train will mostly commence this fall. As Bullet Train is a 'contained thriller', this means that it can be shot on a contained set and follow health restrictions more easily than a sprawling action movie with actual locations. Like, say Mission Impossible: 7!

Share your comment ×