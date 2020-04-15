Kissing Booth 2 starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi to get postponed? Find Out

News reports about the film, Kissing Booth 2 previously suggested that it could release in the month of May.

The much-loved film Kissing Booth will have its part two coming up soon suggest news reports. The latest update on the film suggests that the film, Kissing Booth two with Joey King and Jacob Elordi could be postponed. News reports about the film previously suggested that it could release in the month of May. The news reports also stated that the film which received a lot of appreciation and love from the fans and audience members had completed its shooting in the month of August in 2019.

But, Netflix so far has not yet made an official announcement about the film's release date. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for the official release date. But, with the latest news update that is coming in, the Joey King and Jacob Elordi could be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Part 2 of the film Kissing booth will witness the lead character's long-distance relationship. The film remains to be one of the highly anticipated love stories to be released on Netflix. The digital streaming service took the world by storm, with his documentary series called Tiger King.

The audience members across the globe got blown away the story of Joe Exotic. The series has been the top-ranking and most-viewed series on Netflix. The streaming service surely has a win at hand with Tiger King. Fans and viewers have a lot of expectations from the upcoming Kissing Booth 2.

