The Kissing Booth 3: 5 Reasons you need to get excited for Netflix’s upcoming teen romance

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, The Kissing Booth 3 is finally releasing on Netflix on August 11. Senior year students from the Los Angeles Country Day High School are preparing to leave for college, while trying to make the most of the last summer together. According to the trailer released some time back, Joey King’s Elle Evans and Joel Courtney’s Lee Flynn have a ‘beach bucket list’ to cater to! Dream boy Noah Flynn aka Jacob Elordi puts in a thinking hat to take major decisions on his relationship with Joey, and Marco Pena, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez is all set to leave Elle in utter confusion about love!

Amid the drama that fans are headed to witness, the entire movie also promises to take fans down memory lane as the gang sets out to make the most of their last summer together. Much like the other two movies in the franchise, the third one will also deal with changing relationships between Elle, Noah, Lee, and Rachel, while keeping the spirit of summer alive.

But for the unversed, if you are still counting reasons to watch the upcoming teen drama, here are some more reasons to rely on, while also keeping your popcorn buckets handy:

Friendships of the century

The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2 have taught fans a thing or two about friendships, for sure. The two movies have not only highlighted the main friendship between the two main characters - Elle and Lee, but also between supporting characters including the ‘OMG’ girls, the high schoolers from Los Angeles Country Day High School, and the college-goers at Harvard.

The Beach Bucket List

While we cannot wait to know what the next movie in the franchise has in store for us, we are mostly excited about ‘the beach bucket list’ that Lee and Elle have made for themselves since the two were kids. If we were to guess focusing on the trailer, the bucket list will play a major role in the storyline, and Elle might even lose some precious sleep due to that!

Noah Flynn, LeeFlynn and Marco Pena

No, we can never get enough of the three men in the movies. While Taylor Zakhar Perez joined the cast in the second movie, fans have fallen for him as much as they have, for the other two. The three might not be the best of friends, and Marco and Noah might just be on the verge of starting a grave battle, but these three men have always been extremely important to navigate the plot and fans’ hearts as well!

Strong female friendship, feat. Elle and Rachel

The two girls in the movies have always been an underrated bond that fans tend to miss out on. While they’ve had their ups and downs, Elle and Rachel have never backed down from supporting each other amid all the high-end drama at their school. Sure, Rachel had her misunderstanding, and Elle didn’t know she wanted to be alone with her boyfriend, Lee, but despite being on a rough patch friendship-wise, the two have never, even for once, denied a helping hand, when the other needed it.

It’ll also be too fun to see them get along better, and go on ‘all-girls’ adventures ditching the men of the show!

Undeniable sparks and romances

The movie, like most teenage-centric dramas, has its own touch of romance! The main couples - Noah and Elle; Lee and Rachel, are head-over-heels for each other, and there’s no way fans would want to miss out on what the couples have in store in the 3rd movie of the franchise. While rifts are too common between Elle and Noah, it’s only a matter of time until we are clear about where this pair is headed. As for Lee and Rachel, it will be exciting to watch their dynamic when it’s time for the two to choose their dream colleges.

Watch The Kissing Booth 3 trailer here:

