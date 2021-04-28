The Kissing Booth 3: Joey King & Jacob Elordi starrer set to hit Netflix this August

Netflix US has announced a slate of films that are set to release this year. From documentaries to romantic comedies and action-packed thrillers, as many as 30 films have been announced. The packed release schedule spans from April to August and will see a great mix of entertaining as well as intense content. In ecstatic news for fans of Netflix's hit film franchise The Kissing Booth, the third installment is all set to release in August.

Starring Joey King & Jacob Elordi, The Kissing Booth 3 will be the last film in the franchise and was shot together with the second film. Hence, fans won't have to wait for too long since the release of The Kissing Booth 2 which dropped last year. Sharing a Summer Movie Preview, Netflix dropped a 3-minute long trailer of all the summer releases that includes films like Kevin Hart’s touching drama Fatherhood, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed and Zack Snyder’s zombie heist adventure Army of the Dead.

Check it out below:

The Kissing Booth 3 will release on 11 August on Netflix!

The Kissing Booth 2 ended on a huge cliffhanger where Elle (Joey King) had to choose between going to Harvard to be with Noah (Jacob Elordi) or follow her dream school. Fans have been excited to find out what happens in the next movie. Apart from Joey and Jacob, the film also stars Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Meganne Young among others. The announcement of the third film had come last year as the cast made the big reveal during a Fan Fest event on YouTube.

