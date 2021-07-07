The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer: Joey King's Elle has a MAJOR decision to make amid a heady love affair with Noah

Joey King's Elle Evans is back in the third film of the Kissing Booth franchise and she is stuck with the hardest decision of her life as college admissions loom over her head.

The trailer of Netflix's romantic franchise, The Kissing Booth 3 recently dropped on Netflix and it looks like it may have the perfect ending for us in store. The franchise is all set to wrap up with this film and in the final part, it looks like Joey King's Elle will finally make some decisions that put herself first. While her love story with Jacob Elordi's Noah Flynn continues, her character will face a major college decision in this film.

The third part of the Kissing Booth franchise will once again put King's Elle in a dilemma over choosing between her best friend and her boyfriend. It revolves around Elle making a college decision that will either keep her close to her dreamy boyfriend Noah or have her keep her word and fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her bestie Lee (Joel Courtney).

Check out the trailer of Kissing Booth 3 here:

Apart from the college issue, the trailer promises other fun elements such as Elle and Noah's Beach house bucket list which consists of all the stuff they would do before going to college. The trailer gives a glimpse of Elle and Lee's fun parties, Elle and Noah's romance and much more. Not to mention Marco aka Taylor Zakhar Perez also makes an appearance. For the uninitiated, The Kissing Booth films are based on self-published Beth Reekles novels that follow the story of high school student Elle Evans.

The young-adult romance drama looks like an entertaining one and much like its first two parts will offer everything from cheesy romance to emotional drama. The film is all set to arrive on Netflix on August 11, 2021.

