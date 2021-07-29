'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King shares her favourite scene from the movie

Joey King was recently reminiscing her experience on The Kissing Booth. The 21-year-old actress will be soon bidding her goodbyes, when the third and final chapter of the Netflix film series debuts on August 11 King, who appeared on the cover of Glamour Mexico, discussed one of her favourite Kissing Booth moments with one of the leading men of the movie.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Joey King recalled, "There are so many it's crazy, I always laughed on set. One memory that comes to mind was learning all the dance scenes with Joel [Courtney] for the first movie. We were so exhausted and delirious that we decided to do all of our dance choreography like we were made of jelly. Our limbs were spinning all over the place, and it was the most ridiculous but fun thing ever. One of my all-time favourite memories."

Meanwhile, in The Kissing Booth 3, Elle Evans must choose between relocating across the nation with her boyfriend, Noah (Jacob Elordi) and honouring a lifetime vow to attend the same university as her best friend, Lee (Courtney). The movie is slated to release on August 11.

Interestingly, King and Elordi had previously dated in real life, but broke up before the sequel was shot. The actress acknowledged in a previous interview with ET that dating in the public spotlight can be brutal. Joey also admitted that working alongside her ex-boyfriend wasn't easy, but she wasn't going to allow her personal life to get in the way of her career.

ALSO READ:Brad Pitt, Joey King and Sandra Bullock starrer Bullet Train to release on THIS date