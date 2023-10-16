'Kissing throughout the night': Report gives details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blooming romance and PDA date night

One of the most talked about celebrities at the moment is Taylor Swift with the massive amount of success she has accumulated for herself on the personal as well as professional front. Her re-recorded albums are breaking streaming records, her world tour tickets are selling out in minutes, and her concert film has now broken records and become the most successful one to date. Meanwhile, her romance with Travis Kelce is hugely talked about.

The pop superstar and the NFL star have been steadily moving their relationship forward, From her attending his games to them being spotted on a dinner date hand in hand, things are definitely moving at a good pace. Now, a new report has given insight into their recent night out which happened after their quick but viral appearance at Saturday Night Live.

Report gives details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blooming romance

Swift and Kelce were spotted at an SNL after-party in New York City after appearing on the popular show together. The duo was spotted at Catch Steak and the reportedly looked so in love. A source told Page Six, "They do seem in love. She seemed really excited around him and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl. They were holding each other, talking and kissing, in the main spot where the waiters and people had to walk by. They didn't care or move."

The insider continued that the two were in their own world and recounted an incident where the singer chatted with rapper Ice Spice and toasted at her table after which she returned to Kelce. She reportedly put her hands on the football player's shoulders while he put his hands on her waist. "They were kissing, then talking, then kissing again, and then talking about what food they wanted to order," the source added.

More about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Another insider told the portal that the couple seemed to really be enjoying and were kissing throughout the night. They were "super kind and friendly" to everyone around and didn't leave the party until 4 am. Though Swift has not spoken about the blooming romance, Kelce has opened up about it many times. He has praised the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker and recently revealed that right now he feels on top of the world.

