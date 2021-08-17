Kit Harington ADMITS he's 'coming to terms' and 'proud' of his forever association to Game of Thrones

Kit Harington charmed our socks off with his romantic avatar in Modern Love Season 2, as many agree, that his and Lucy Boynton's delightful episode titled Strangers on a Train was their personal favourite. Moreover, there was also a witty reference to Kit's legendary show Game of Thrones in a sequence. During a conversation between Michael (Harington) and his brother Declan (Jack Reynor), with who he temporarily moves in at the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic, after the former's meet-cute with Paula (Boynton).

When Michael reveals Paula's speciality as a medievalist, Declan quips, "OK. So, like Game of Thrones and stuff?" In response, Declan gets a stoic expression from Michael, who refuses to respond. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the laugh-out-loud callback to GoT, which was so perfectly positioned in the episode, was brought up to Harington while further posing the question of how much has he resigned himself to always being so closely associated to this iconic series that he was a part of. "[chuckles at GoT reference in Modern Love Season 2] The journey with that is coming to terms with the fact that I will be and being proud of that," the 34-year-old actor, who played the fan-favourite Game of Thrones character, Jon Snow, confessed.

"I think that there was a part of me that fought against it for a long time. In the process, since finishing [the series], has been about being proud of the job we did, being proud of that show, being proud of the character that I created, owning it. And knowing that every time it comes up in an interview or in press, that it's a good thing," the Eternals star admittedly concluded.

Jon Snow will always be in Game of Thrones fans' hearts!

