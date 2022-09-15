Kit Harington aka GOT's Jon Snow reveals his thoughts on House of the Dragon
Kit Harington reacted to the new Game of Thrones prequel and maintained that he's "enjoying" House of the Dragon.
The Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon is being garnered with positive reviews so far. The prequel starring Matt Smith, Milly Alcock and more focuses on the history of House Targaryen and is set 172 years before the birth of Emilia Clarke's GOT character, Daenerys Targaryen. The show recently also got reviewed by a Game of Thrones alum.
Kit Harington who famously played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones recently reacted to the new prequel show. While speaking to ET Canada, the actor shared his thoughts on House of the Dragon and said, "I'm really enjoying it. My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I'm really enjoying it. I think they've done a fantastic job." He further continued, "It's a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing. I think that they've really done that."
Harington's character who started off as a member of the Stark family was later revealed to be half-Targaryen in Game of Thrones. The final season of the show revealed how Jon Snow's real name was Aegon Targaryen, who was the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, the late Prince of Dragonstone.
It was recently also revealed that a Game Of Thrones spin-off focussing on Jon Snow's character is also in the works. The potential project was confirmed by author George R. R. Martin who wrote on his blog, "Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us, cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."
