Kit Harington aka GOT's Jon Snow reveals his thoughts on House of the Dragon

The Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon is being garnered with positive reviews so far. The prequel starring Matt Smith, Milly Alcock and more focuses on the history of House Targaryen and is set 172 years before the birth of Emilia Clarke's GOT character, Daenerys Targaryen. The show recently also got reviewed by a Game of Thrones alum.

Kit Harington who famously played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones recently reacted to the new prequel show. While speaking to ET Canada, the actor shared his thoughts on House of the Dragon and said, "I'm really enjoying it. My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I'm really enjoying it. I think they've done a fantastic job." He further continued, "It's a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing. I think that they've really done that."