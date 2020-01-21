Kit Harington and Gemma Chan captured kissing on The Eternals' sets; CONFIRM MCU romance?

Latest photo from The Eternals film set, featuring Kit Harington kissing Gemma Chan, has confirmed an important plot detail. Check it out.

As Marvel tries to keep every little detail of its upcoming multi-starrer film, The Eternals, under tight wraps, it becomes especially difficult to do so when you are shooting a film out in the open. Something or the other always finds its way to the world of social media. A day after series photos revealed Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani’s looks from the film, a fresh new photo from the sets of the MCU movie has gone viral online, Page Six reported.

The photo feature Harington’s Dane Whitman and Chan’s Sersi sharing a passionate kiss while shooting for a scene and confirms their MCU romance. In comic books, Whitman and Sersi share a romantic history, especially when it comes to their time together as members of the Avengers. The fans have been trying to figure out if the makers will go with a similar angle in the upcoming film and now it seems like the love angle has been confirmed.

Romance brewing! Kit Harington (Black Knight) and Gemma Chan (Sersi) on the set of #TheEternals! pic.twitter.com/p6lZfqrgJj — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) January 18, 2020

Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Lia McHugh pictured on set of Marvel’s Eternals pic.twitter.com/pcqFYZCkVn — Let’s Talk Eternals! (@eternalsupdates) January 18, 202

The film is currently being shot in England. On January 20, a couple of phone-clicked pictures from the set of the much-anticipated film were released on various social media platforms. One set of pictures features Harrington and Chan in a single frame. In one photo Chan’s character can be seen pulled into the sky by a stunt wire. In the pictures, the Game Of Thrones actor can be seen donning a brown jacket. His outfit sparked speculations that his character in the film will feature in a bomber jacket, just like Dane Whitman does in the Marvel Comic Books.

In another set of pictures, Nanjiani's Kingo can be seen meeting with Chan's Sersi. Although the specifics of the scene remain unclear. The pictures also featured Sprite, the marvel character played by Lia McHugh. McHugh's character can be seen busy texting on her cell phone while sitting on a suitcase. The Eternals is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 6. In addition to these actors, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Ma Dong-Seok.

