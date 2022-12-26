Kit Harington Birthday: 5 unforgettable moments of the actor as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones may have ended in 2019 but the hangover of the show still remains and it's still impossible to look at Kit Harington without thinking of Jon Snow. The actor managed to portray the fan-favourite character in such an impressive manner that ever since it was announced that he will return for a Jon Snow spin-off, netizens have been eager to get know more details. While we may have to wait a while before more details arrive on the Jon Snow series, there's no denying that there are still several moments from Game of Thrones that we are still not over when it comes to Snow's character. Harington managed to shine in the show's action as well as romantic moments and seemed to be the perfect choice to have played the character. As the actor celebrates his birthday on December 26, here's a look at the best moments from the show.

Battle of the Bastards Without a doubt one of the best moments in the series happened to be the showdown that happened between Ramsay Bolton and Jon Snow. The Battle of the Bastards became a significantly important part of the story as Jon took back Winterfell from Ramsay. Jon showing restraint and not killing Ramsay himself despite being vengeful towards him given how he killed Rickon and abused Sansa Stark was a big moment. In the end, Snow left Bolton's fate in Sansa's (Sophie Turner) hands knowing she deserved to take her revenge. Killing a white walker Jon Snow and his Valyrian steel sword, Longclaw was helpful in slicing and shattering to pieces his first Whitewalker. The iconic moment took place in the Season 5 episode Hardhome as Harington's Jon and Tormund along with 5,000 Wildlings face an army of whitewalkers. Lord Commander of the Night's Watch Nothing is easy for Jon Snow and after facing much difficulty and resistance eventually, he earns the respect of the men of the Night's Watch who appoint him as the Lord Commander. Early on, Jon shows how he has the right leadership skills needed for the position as he brokers peace between the Crows and the Wildlings to come together to fight against their common enemy, the whitewalkers. Jon also never shies away from putting himself in danger and risking his life to save others. The moment when Sam Tarly nominates him for the position for Lord Commander is a crucial one.

Returning from death After Season 5 left us with the shocking cliffhanger relating to Jon Snow's fate, it was a delightful moment for fans as Kit Harington returned as Snow in the first episode of Season 6. His character is revived with the help of, the red priestess Melisandre, at the start of season 6 and the moment Harington opens his eyes as he gasps for breath, thus officially returning from his death became a viral moment in no time. Jon Snow killing Daenerys Targaryen While the complicated relationship between Harington's Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen left several fans of the show divided, the finale which saw Snow eventually standing up against Daenerys after hearing her views about continuing on to destroy those who wouldn't bend the knee in front of her saw him stabbing her in the end. The iconic scene saw Jon and Emilia kissing each other during which he stabbed her to protect the kingdoms. The scene was a devastating one and a difficult one as well given that Jon's feelings towards Daenerys were genuine but he was forced to take a step to protect the realm. Harington conveyed Jon's conflict impressively and delivered a memorable performance. Later, a behind-the-scenes video of the table read of the actors was also released which showcased Harington reacting emotionally to his character's action as he killed Clarke's character in the big finale. All through the series, tell us your favourite Game of Thrones scene starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

