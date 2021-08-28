Kit Harington calls parenting 'more exhausting' than everything he did on Game of Thrones

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie recently turned parents to a little boy and in his recent media interactions, the actor has been opening up about fatherhood and how raising the little one is a much different experience than he expected it to be. While the actor is thrilled to have become a father, he's not shying away from admitting that it's a hard job to raise a child.

In his recent interview with The Australian, Harington opened up about constantly being physically drained amid the process of raising his boy. Adding on about the same, the actor mentioned how his back is "wrecked" despite him going to the gym. Kit during his interaction with the portal mentioned how having a child is the "most physically draining thing."

The actor further went on to laud single parents saying, "My hat goes off to any single parent. Any single parent, you’re a f*****g genius. I don’t know how you do it. Because it’s more exhausting than everything I did on Thrones."

This is not the first time the GOT star has opened up about his fatherhood experience, previously while making an appearance on a talk show, Harington also mentioned the useless advice that people gave before Rose and him welcomed their child. Kit compared parenting to welcoming a new roommate who doesn't know the house rules but it's someone you fall in love with.

Harington and Leslie welcomed their baby boy in February this year and haven't yet revealed their son's name. The couple who tied the knot in 2018 have remained extremely private about their relationship including the birth of their son.

ALSO READ: Kit Harington REVEALS the most 'beautiful' thing about embracing fatherhood and parenting with Rose Leslie