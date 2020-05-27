Kit Harington on The Eternals getting delayed due to coronavirus: I don't know what's happening right now

During a recent fan interaction on Twitter, Kit Harington broke his silence on The Eternals getting delayed. This Chloé Zhao directorial will see Kit's big entrance into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Dane Whitman aka Black Knight.

One of the exciting 2020 MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) projects that fans were really excited about was The Eternals as it marked a new beginning for the universe and allowed new superheroes to be added to the fold. It's not just the immortal storyline that has people excited but the fact that so many talented actors are joining the MCU because of the Chloé Zhao directorial. We get to see Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani, amongst others, enter the superhero world for the first time.

While the shoot was taking place in London for a few months with even high-octane action sequences being shot, the production had to be stalled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, Marvel also had to reshuffle release dates with Black Widow getting The Eternals previously scheduled November 6, 2020 date. During a recent fan interaction on Twitter, Kit answered several questions on Game of Thrones and The Eternals as well. When asked about the latter, the 33-year-old actor revealed, "Well [The Eternals] is done, that's filmed. It's just, God knows what happened or what's going on with it, I have no idea. I don't know what's happening with anything right now."

Are you excited to see Kit Harington in The Eternals? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

During a 2019 appearance at ACE Comic Con, Kit spoke candidly about entering the MCU with The Eternals as he shared, "A lot of people who go into something like the MCU, they haven't had experience of, maybe, a franchise that big. I've lived with Thrones for ten years, I've known a big franchise and something that's created a world and it has a huge fan base. So for both reasons, I'm excited and terrified."

"This is the first time I've met people on that level about Marvel and I'm just thrilled. It's a whole new chapter and a whole new character to start thinking about. Without saying too much at all, on the surface, [Dane Whitman aka Black Knight] can look like Jon Snow in the comics but there is actually a lot to be done that is different," Harington added.

The Eternals is now slated to release on February 12, 2021.

