Kit Harington gets candid about ‘mental health difficulties’ after GOT; Reveals why he took hiatus post finale

Kit Harington recently opened up about the impact of his widely popular Game of Thrones role. During a recent chat on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Monday, Harington opened up about how the show affected his mental health. "I went through, kind of, some mental health difficulties after Thrones and during the end of Thrones, to be honest. And I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I've been doing for years," Harington, 34, told host Jess Cagle. "I think I took, sort of, a break after Thrones where, so, I don't want to work for a year [and] I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I think I'm really happy I did that."

If you didn’t know, Harington famously played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019. The Brit actor's rep confirmed in May 2019 that he entered treatment to "work on some personal issues" shortly after the HBO series finale was out. A source later told People magazine that, "the role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into ... was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school," but he took the job seriously despite it being "extremely stressful."

Over two years after the HBO show's eight-season run, Harington admitted he's well aware of the "real cultural impact" Game of Thrones still has and is "really proud of being part of it." "It's been a part of the journey since it finished, was just becoming proud of that show and not running away from it and not running away from what it was and who I played in it, but just owning it and being proud of everything about it, really," he explained.

"Long may it continue. I really wish them luck with what they're doing next [with the spinoff shows]. I'm going to watch it," he continued. "[The original show] came at a fascinating time. It was spread out over a fascinating time globally, I think."

Harington is also grateful for what he gained from being a part of the acclaimed series, for which he earned two Emmy nominations and one Golden Globes nod. "I met my wife [Rose Leslie]. My child is a direct result of Game of Thrones. I still have very, very good friends from that show," he shared. "It did nothing but wonders for me."

