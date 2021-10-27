Kit Harington has ONE complaint about teaming up with Game Of Thrones co star Richard Madden in Eternals

Eternals is one of the most anticipated Marvel films and after multiple delays amid the pandemic, it is set to hit the screens in India over the festive time of Diwali. Slated to hit the screens on November 5, the film will mark the beginning of Marvel's phase four. Introducing a new set of superheroes, the immortals, Eternals with Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao at its helm introduces us to another side of Marvel. The film with its diverse cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington and more promises an intriguing ride.

At Eternals' virtual global press conference, which Pinkvilla attended, the lead cast of the film as well as director Zhao and Marvel Head, Kevin Feige spoke about the upcoming film. During the same, actor Kit Harington who will be seen essaying the role of Dane in the film, was asked about reteaming up with his fellow Stark family member from Game Of Thrones, Richard Madden.

Ever since the film's cast was announced, Game of Thrones fans had been excited to see both Madden and Harington make their Marvel debuts with Eternals. Although this time, Kit and Richard aren't fighting Cersei Lannister but rather fighting over Sersi, Gemma Chan's character in the film. Speaking about their love triangle element in the film, Kit defended his character saying, "I think, I hope that Dane comes across as a nice, standup guy. And one thing I really respect him for is that a man flies out of the sky and shoots lasers out of his eyes and steals his girlfriend, and he's kinda cool with it."

While addressing how it was like working with Richard Madden again, the 34-yar-old actor one small complaint as he mentioned, "It's so little together. It's the funny thing. It's like we existed, like memories. We've been friends for a long time now. But actually, look at the amount of screen time we've had. It's very, very little. I just want more, you know? That's all I want."

Kit's revelation about Richard and him having little screen time together in Eternals is sure to disappoint Game Of Thrones fans a little considering how much they were looking forward to this Stark family reunion.

As for Harington's non-superhero character in the film, we can't wait to see what Dane Whitman brings to the storyline.

