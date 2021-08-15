Kit Harington makes SHOCKING confession about his Eternals character Dane Whitman aka The Black Knight

Game Of Thrones alum Kit Harington recently opened up about his role in the upcoming Marvel movie--Eternals! While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 34-year-old GOT star confessed that he barely knew anything about the role of his character--Dane Whitman aka The Black Knight. The actor also revealed that he had to look up the character after getting cast in the film.

“I didn’t get sent a script. I just got sent, ‘This is who you’re playing.’” Kit recalled. “So I was like, ‘Okay.’ So I just had to Google the character. This is you know, a hell of a way to kind of work out who you’re playing.” After doing some research, Kit realized his Eternals character is a lot like his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow. “I Googled him. He’s a character called Dane Whitman, and I realized he has a sword and rides a horse,” Kit continued. “And I was like, ‘I know this guy. I’ve been this guy.’”

Apart from Kit, the Eternals also features mega-stars like Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. The movie will hit theatres on November 5.

