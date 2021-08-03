Kit Harington OPENS UP about fatherhood; Says his ‘child is a direct result of Game of Thrones’

Kit Harington has opened up about welcoming a baby boy with Rose Leslie earlier this year. During an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the Game of Thrones alum discussed the impacts of the pandemic while raising a baby boy. “I think that, you know, the old expression of a good war or a bad war… I had a good pandemic,” Kit said.

Speaking of the relationship he and his wife share, the actor said that they were “gifted” with this “forced time” together for which they ended up welcoming a baby boy. “I say that because, you know, when you’re in a relationship or a marriage where you both act, you can tend to just have a lot of time away from each other and what we were gifted with this was forced time together. And because of that, we ended up having a baby,” shared Harington, via ET Canada.

Harington also added that the “major” thing in the pandemic for him was to become a father. While the pandemic was not all negative for him, he also expressed having had “anxiety-inducing” moments while not being able to meet his closest people. Recalling the experience, the actor, 34, said, “So I had a quite profound and amazing experience during this last year and a half. And yeah, of course it was anxiety-inducing and strange and odd and I didn’t see my friends and family, but on the whole, my friends and family are all healthy, I’m now a father,” via ET Canada. The actor also added that he had a “very lucky experience” over the past year.

While speaking of the impact of a show like Game of Thrones, Harington had quite a lot of say! “It had a real cultural impact and that’s something, I’m really proud of being part of it,” he added, also stating that he didn’t run away from his character, rather tried to own it.

“I think we’re all thanking our lucky stars for that one [Game of Thrones]. I met my wife, my child is a direct result of ‘Game of Thrones’. I still have very, very good friends from that show. It did nothing but wonders for me,” added Harington. The alum later pointed out that he had “mental health difficulties” during the show, and even after the show had ended, for which he had reportedly taken some time off.

