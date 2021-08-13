Kit Harington plays coy when asked if Harry Styles is a part of Marvel's Eternals

Rumours about Harry Styles being a part of Marvel's Eternals have been doing the rounds since long and recently actor Kit Harington during his appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show reacted to the same with a rather coy response. While maintaining a "no clue" stand about Styles' MCU debut, the actor played coy as he answered Fallon.

The rumours of Styles' MCU debut began after another star from Eternals, Salma Hayek during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, spoke about her meeting with Harry Styles that involved her pet owl's escapades. Many fans believed that Hayek was hinting at a time when she was working on the Marvel film and thus speculations began on Harry Styles' secret inclusion in the film.

In his recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kit remained tight-lipped on the Harry Styles question as he reacted saying "No idea unless I’ve been re-cast and he’s playing my part, not a clue." Although after Jimmy hinted that the duo may have shot for their scenes separately, Harington looked a little awkward and soon tried to salvage his facial response by adding a "No comments" to it.

With Harington's coy response, fans seem convinced that the One Direction singer may actually be a part of the MCU film. It has been speculated that Styles may be essaying the role of Thanos’ brother Starfox.

Eternals already boasts of a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani among others. The Chloe Zhao directorial is all set to release in October this year.

