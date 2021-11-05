Kit Harington REVEALS how he’ll introduce his son to Game Of Thrones; Jokes he should be ‘thankful’

Game Of Thrones alum Kit Harington recently looked back on the dark HBO show, and as a new parent, reflected on how he plans to introduce the series to his son when he is old enough. If you haven’t watched the pop-culture phenomenon just yet, the hit series had an array of some pretty explicit sex scenes. Kit also met his wife Rose Leslie through the show.

While chatting with E! News while promoting his upcoming film Eternals, the actor was asked if he would let his kids ever watch GOT, to which Harington said that he would tell his son, “Look, I mean, you can just be thankful that it happened because otherwise, you wouldn’t be here. So that will be it. I’ll be like, ‘You don’t like watching it? Well, tough luck.'”

That is a long time coming though, for now, Harington is keen on making the most of his infancy and childhood. “I’m going through something at the moment which is that I spend weeks prior to coming out here sort of, you know, feeding him, pampering him, looking after him. And then I go to get on a flight, come here, and now I’m looked after and being pampered. So I’m living the dream right now!” He joked.

Back in August 2021, the actor also spoke about welcoming his baby boy during the pandemic, while speaking to ET Canada, he said: “So I had a quite profound and amazing experience during this last year and a half. And yeah, of course, it was anxiety-inducing and strange and odd and I didn’t see my friends and family, but on the whole, my friends and family are all healthy, I’m now a father.”

