Kit Harington REVEALS the most 'beautiful' thing about embracing fatherhood and parenting with Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed a baby boy nearly five months ago and in a recent interview, the Game of Thrones star provided a rare insight into his parenting a journey with his wife. While Kit and Rose are known to be extremely private about their personal lives, Harington in a rarity spoke about his changed dynamic with Rose ever since they welcomed their first child together and more.

While talking to Access Hollywood, Kit spoke about what he has learnt about parenting so far and what surprises him the most about it, he said, "They tell you and they don't tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big what you're about to go through.' You have no way of knowing that until it happens. What surprises you is: You go, 'Oh, this goes on forever.' Like, you don't get a break from it."

Adding further about how his relationship with Rose has changed after welcoming their baby, Eternals star said, "Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that's a whole new dynamic you need to find", via E!

The actor then mentioned his emotional response to being a father saying, "I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you. It's a beautiful thing, it really is."

After meeting on the set of Game Of Thrones, Kit and Rose began dating and soon tied the knot in 2018.

