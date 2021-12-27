Kit Harington reveals why he gets 'grumpy and selfish' on his birthday which falls right after Christmas

Kit Harington has recently revealed why he doesn't like to celebrate his birthday which falls right after Christmas! During an interview with W Magazine, via Just Jared, the Eternals star, 35, whose birthday is on December 26 opens up on why he remains "grumpy and selfish" on his birthday.

Harington opened up on the reason as to why his birthdays never go as he wants them to, and he completely blames his date of birth for the same! Stating the reason, the Game of Thrones alum told W Magazine, via Just Jared, "It’s always the same...my whole family just descends on my birthday and I get no attention," referring to his birthday falling right after Christmas which is a huge festival for his family.

The actor also hilariously noted that he gets "no attention" on his birthday because of the date and that it falls right after Christmas. "They get worse each year, I find," referring to getting gifts on Christmas!

In other news, Kit Harington starred in Marvel's Eternals as Black Knight and has received many positive reviews from the audience. The actor had also been candid about his "mental health difficulties" post Game of Thrones and revealed why he took hiatus from acting after the finale. "I think I took, sort of, a break after Thrones where, so, I don't want to work for a year [and] I was to really kind of concentrate on myself. I think I'm really happy I did that," the actor once said on The Jess Cagle Show. However, his association with Eternals was well appreciated which was released in November.

