Kit Harington to appear as Black Knight in Avengers: Secret Wars? A look at his 10 best performances

Kit Harington is a rising star on the Hollywood scene, with an impressive career already blossoming for the 34-year-old British actor. He is known for playing major roles both on television and on the big screen, most recently in Marvel's Eternals. Harrington rose to fame for his depiction of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. He was acquainted with Marvel Cinematic Universe through his role as Dane Whitman in Eternals. In the post credit scene of the film, Whitman finds the Ebony Blade which gives the powers of Black Knight to whoever wields it. Since Marvel is known for prodding the future development of a character through its post credit scenes, it is assumed that the entertainer will return as "Black Knight" in "Avengers: Secret Wars".

Marvel has not yet reported any independent film for the character of Dane Whitman as the Black Knight, leaving fans perturbed. Kit Harrington, in an interview with Josh Horowitz said that he knows nothing about what plans Marvel has for his character. The actor further added that he wants to be associated with the character, and MCU in future. It is known from Spiderman: No way home, that how mysterious Marvel is about their characters. Consequently, it is very expected that Harrington won't transparently acknowledge the hypothesis of his return. Notwithstanding, the post-credit scene of Eternals is a major sign for fans, and one might dare to dream that their theories work out.

A look at Kit Harington’s 10 best performances

Game of Thrones

It might seem like the far-off past, yet it was quite recently that the HBO series Game of Thrones was the undisputed lord of TV. Its eight-season run was for the most part commended by critics and fans, with a unique exemption for its last season, which turned numerous against the series because of its surged narrating and mis representations of fan-most loved characters. One person that was loved throughout the entire journey was Kit Harington's character Jon Snow, the ill-conceived child of Ned Stark, whose bravery all through the series procured him a unique spot in fans' hearts. Snow is one of only a handful of exceptional characters from the primary season to get by through the series' closure, playing a vital part in the last couple of episodes.

Modern Love

Modern Love is a star-studded anthology romance series that appeared on Amazon Prime Video in October of 2019. Every episode includes new significant guest stars as they explore their characters' altogether different encounters of affection in New York City. Kit Harington showed up in the third episode of season 2, named "Strangers on a (Dublin) Train." The episode includes Harington's character Michael falling in love with Paula (Lucy Boynton), a lady whom he meets on a train to Dublin toward the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The two are isolated by the resulting lockdowns, battling to track down one another in view of restricted information.

How To Train Your Dragon 2

Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon 2, released in 2014, was the rare continuation that developed the first in the very most ideal ways conceivable, making ready for an overall successful animated franchise that is still affectionately recalled today. This film denoted the initial occasion when Harington would show up in the franchise, playing the character of Eret, child of the similar name Eret. However, Harington's character gets going the film lined up with the evil Drago Bludvist, he in the long run joins the legends to assist.

Criminal: UK

Criminal: UK is an English procedural series that premiered its first season on Netflix in 2019, to by and large positive reviews. Season 2 premiered one year later, getting considerably a bigger number of honors than the first. Harington featured in one of the greatest episodes of the series, as the character Alex, a finance manager blamed for assaulting a female employee. Harington's personality was highlighted vigorously in the promo, for both on the lavishness of his episode's narrating, as well as on the prominence of the actor himself.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The third installment in Dreamworks' How To Train Your Dragon series was an emotional and balanced end to the adored franchise which saw the focal connection between Hiccup and his dragon Toothless culminate in a mournful farewell. This film marked the second time that Harington voiced the personality of Eret, child of Eret. In The Hidden World, Eret assists the dragon riders of Berk with confronting their hardest rival yet as Grimmel the Grisly who intends to kill Toothless as a part of his inquiry to destroy all Nightfuries.

Testament Of Youth

Testament of Youth is a 2014 drama film that happens during The Second World War, featuring Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander in one of the top-rated movies of her career. The film is based on the diaries of Vera Brittain, who filled in as a nurse during the conflict. In this film, Harington plays Roland Leighton, Brittain's fiancé who is shipped off to the war and is killed in battle. Leighton was without a doubt a genuine individual, who is made alive by his poetries, which Brittain published after his death.

Brimstone

The 2016 film Brimstone is a Western portraying one family's struggle to get by after another preacher takes the platform in their old neighbourhood. The film stars significant names like Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce, and Emilia Jones. Harington stars in the role of Samuel, a character presented in the film's third act, named "Genesis." Samuel and his companion Wolf (Jack Roth) are found by Emilia Jones' Johanna after they are injured in a fight with different explorers.

7 Days In Hell

7 Days in Hell is a HBO sports comedy film, made as a mockumentary. The TV film is a farce of the longest tennis match ever, which happened at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships. Featuring alongside Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine), Harington was in the role of Charles Poole who is a tennis champion and the opponent of Samberg's Aaron Williams, whom he goes head-to-head against in a tennis match that lasts seven days. The actors got a lot of appreciation for their physical transformation.

Eternals

Harington's most recent film was the 26th entry in the rambling Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals. In the film, he plays the personality of Dane Whitman, who is Sersi's love interest in the current day after the end of her marriage with Ikarus. Harington's personality is for sure a significant piece in the bigger MCU. The film's post-credits scene uncovers that it won't be long before Whitman takes up the Ebony Blade to turn into the Dark Knight.

Gunpowder

Gunpowder is a three-part BBC miniseries about the English revolutionary Robert Catesby, who arranged a against failed assassination attempt King James I.In this, Harington portrayedthe lead job of Robert Catesby. The series got commonly good surveys, as did Harington's performance the lead.