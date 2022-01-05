Kitbag: Jodie Comer pulls out of historical drama due to scheduling issues, Vanessa Kirby to take over

Jodie Comer has withdrawn from Ridley Scott's historical drama Kitbag, with Vanessa Kirby taking her place. Comer, 28, was claimed to have backed out owing to COVID-19-related schedule concerns on Tuesday afternoon, with Apple said to be in 'advanced negotiations' with an unnamed actress to replace her.

However, according to Deadline, The Crown star Vanessa Kirby's management team is negotiating a deal with the filmmaker. Kirby will play Empress Josephine, Napoleon Bonaparte's first wife, who will be played by Joaquin Phoenix. The film will follow Bonaparte's meteoric ascension to Emperor, as seen through the prism of his romance with Josephine. As per Daily Mail, Napoleon and Josephine's relationship is described as "addictive and often volatile," with Josephine being his "one true love."

The movie was picked up by Apple Studios in October 2020, with Scott returning to helm and reuniting with his Gladiator co-star Phoenix. Scott will direct from a script written by David Scarpa, who also wrote All the Money in the World, and will co-produce with Kevin Walsh. Meanwhile, Kirby received her first Oscar nomination this year for her performance as Martha, a Boston lady dealing with the death of a child, in Pieces of a Woman, a Netflix film directed by Kornél Mundruczó and starring Shia LaBeouf and Ellen Burstyn.

The BAFTA Award winner, who has also been nominated for Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards, is most recognised for her role of Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown's first and second seasons. Kirby's next appearance will be in Adam Leon's Italian Studies, a Magnolia Pictures drama that she also executive produced and will be released in cinemas and on demand on January 14th.

ALSO READ:Kitbag: Killing Eve star Jodie Comer to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in upcoming historical drama