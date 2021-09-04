Kitbag: Killing Eve star Jodie Comer to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in upcoming historical drama

Jodie Comer is taking on a new role! The Killing Eve actress revealed to Variety that she will appear with Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott's upcoming film Kitbag. Joaquin will portray military leader emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in the historical drama while Jodie will play his adoring wife, Josephine.

The actress said, "I just jumped at the chance to work with Ridley and his team again and the idea of working with Joaquin, who’s someone who I hugely admire,” Comer said in an interview with Variety while promoting “The Last Duel,” which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival next week. “I think for me, what I’m learning is […] you learn and you grow so much by being and working with the people that you’re working alongside.” Comer said she hasn't begun prepping for the part of Napoleon's beloved Josephine, which is set to shoot "closer to the new year," since she is completely focused on the fourth and final season of "Killing Eve," which she is presently finishing up with Sandra Oh.

However, The actress will make her film festival debut in Venice, something she is both thrilled and frightened about, according to Variety. It’s something I’ve seen every year and just thought, ‘Wow, how cool and impressive is that,’ so the fact that I’m going to be there feels so surreal,” she said.

Meanwhile, the 'Killing Eve' star is currently promoting Scott's "The Last Duel," which is another historical drama set in 14th century France in which she co-stars with Matt Damon ("Stillwater"), Ben Affleck ("Argo"), and Adam Driver ("Marriage Story").

