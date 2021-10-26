KJ Apa & Clara Berry SECRETLY tied the knot after welcoming baby? Here’s why fans think so

KJ Apa & Clara Berry
KJ Apa & Clara Berry SECRETLY tied the knot after welcoming baby? Here’s why fans think so
Riverdale star KJ Apa and Clara Berry may be married already! The actor sent fans into a frenzy when he referred to Clara as his wife on Instagram in a new post. While led fans into believing that the celebrity couple and new parents might have secretly tied the knot!

 

If you didn’t see the post yet, this weekend, KJ posted a new video on his Instagram, revealing that he used some of Clara‘s breastmilk in his coffee. “My wife is a milk machine and I love it,” he wrote in the caption, which prompted fans to wonder about their relationship status. After the video was posted, Clara commented, “Happy to feed my family,” in the comments. Clara did not comment anything specifically about the “wife” he wrote.

 

If you didn’t know, just last month, KJ and Clara welcomed their first child together, a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa. The 24-year-old Riverdale actor and the 27-year-old model confirmed the news on social media on September 26. Clara wrote: “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.” The duo first confirmed their relationship in February 2020 when KJ shared a photo of them kissing on social media. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in May.

 

Prior to this, the New Zealand native was linked to model Corrine Isherwood in 2017. The rumoured romance sparked controversy since she was 16 at the time while he was 20. In July 2019 that Apa was dating his A Dog’s Purpose and I Still Believe costar Britt Robertson. 

 

Also read: Riverdale’s KJ Apa and model Clara Berry welcome their first child; SEE POST

Credits: Getty Images, Instagram


