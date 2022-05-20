KJ Apa REACTS to Riverdale ending with final seventh season: I feel good about it

On Thursday, CW announced that the iconic drama show Riverdale will end with the release of its final and seventh season. Inspired by the Archie comics, the show had amassed a huge fan following for the series as well as the lead characters. The film casts now-big names including Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch and more.

During a chat with ET, KJ Apa who portrays the role of Archie in the series opened up about the ending of the seven-season-long show. Apa shared, "I feel sad, you know, it's going to be really hard to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to the sets, to our crew." He revealed that the goodbye will always be a hard task to follow as he added, "We've created so many memories on this show, for both ourselves and for the fans, so it's going to be hard."

However, speaking on the same lines as co-stars Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse, Apa mentioned that the cast was waiting for the show to end and the timing of the end is ideal for all the actors who want to venture out of the fantasy teen world of the crime thriller. He continued, "I think it's perfect -- all great things have to come to an end," as the actor noted, "I feel good about it."

On account of his personal life, the decision could not have come at a better time as the actor is gearing up to not only celebrate his 25th birthday but also his first father's day in June as he and his girlfriend Clara Berry welcomed their first child together in September.

ALSO READ KJ Apa says 'I don’t need to post about my opinion' after facing criticism for silence over Black Lives Matter