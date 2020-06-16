KJ Apa says 'I don’t need to post about my opinion' after facing criticism for silence over Black Lives Matter

Riverdale actor KJ Apa responds to criticism on his silence over the Black Lives Matter movement and says he doesn't have to always post about his opinions.

Riverdale star KJ Apa is hitting back for being criticised for maintaining silence over Black Lives Matter protests. A few days ago, comedian Elijah Daniel accused the actor of not extending his support for the protests against racial discrimination and police brutality despite starring in The Hate U Give, a film based on police brutality. "I love that movie but i do have a question, completely unrelated to the beef i formerly had with him, if KJ was the co-star of that movie why is he so silent?" Elijah wrote. "He has such a massive young audience and got paid to be in a movie about police brutality and ... posted a black square?" he added.

KJ Apa posted a black square on his Instagram handle on June 1, in support of Blackout Tuesday to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Apart from that, the actor did not post anything about the protests or George Floyd's death. However, explaining his point, KJ Apa responded to the criticism and wrote, "I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me. I support black lives - but I don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests."

I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me. I support black lives - but I don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests. — KJ Apa (@kj_apa) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, fans pointed out how the other Riverdale stars have been standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests and have been spreading awareness on social media. Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan, and Cole Sprouse have actively been participating in the same. Cole Sprouse who plays Jughead Jones in the series was also arrested a few days ago as he took to the streets and joined the protests. A week later, he was once again spotted at another march in Hollywood.

