David Duchovny recalled 'discovering' Angelina Jolie in detail to promote his new podcast, Fail Better. The actor starred alongside Jolie in the 1997 thriller Playing God. Before landing her first lead role in Hackers in 1995, Jolie had acted in a few low-budget movies, short films, and music videos.

Before Playing God Jolie appeared in the films Without Evidence, Love Is All There Is, Foxfire, Mojave Moon, and others. From the time they first met, Duchovny recognized Angelina Jolie's immense talent and his conviction that the actress would become a movie star one day. Duchovny said, "I feel like I discovered Angelina Jolie."

Recalling the incident, the actor said, "Yeah, because I was casting, I was part of the casting of, I didn't discover her, but you know, she came in, and I just knew she was a movie star, and I told everybody we've gotta cast her." Duchovny marked his first leading role in a feature picture followed by his huge popularity on Fox's The X-Files television series.

David Duchovny and Angelina Jolie in Playing Gold

The plot revolves around his character, Dr. Eugene Sands, a once-well-known physician whose medical license was suspended when it was discovered he was abusing drugs. After saving a life in a bar, a criminal lord (Timothy Hutton) appoints him as his personal doctor to treat his men's injuries when they are too hurt to visit the hospital.

Jolie plays Claire, the crime lord's girlfriend, who eventually develops feelings for Dr. Sands. The movie generated just $4.1 million during its short box office run after opening at just $1.9 million.

Jolie continued working in Pushing Tin (where she met her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton), Gia, Hell's Kitchen, and The Bone Collector before her Oscar-nominated role in Girl, Interrupted with Winona Ryder. A few years later, she met Brad Pitt, her future husband, while they were filming the 2005 husband-and-wife assassin movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

