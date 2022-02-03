Knives Out 2: Daniel Craig returns as gentleman spy in FIRST look of the film; WATCH

Netflix just released the first looks of all the new films the platform will be streaming this year! Along with first looks from films like The Adam Project, The Gray Man, Slumberland and more, the clip released by Netflix also featured the very first look at Daniel Craig’s Knives Out 2! After the first 2019 instalment of the film was a success critically and at the box office, it was no surprise that Netflix signed for Knives out 2 and 3!

If you didn't know, Knives Out 2 will have former Bond star Daniel Craig reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc–the gentleman detective. In the second instalment of the franchise, Craig is starring alongside Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Ethan Hawke amongst others. The plot of the film is still kept under wraps but we do know that the film is set in the Mediterranean, with part of the production taking place somewhere around Greece.

While the snapshot from the film only appears for a second around the end of Netflix’s video, it's highly appreciated as it's the first official look at the movie and effective in hyping our anticipation for the movie's release. While the trailer doesn't give a lot of insight about the film, with the fall release date, this is all we have, and it may be a while before we get an official teaser. Watch the clip above and tell us what you thought about Netflix’s 2022 movie in the comments below!

