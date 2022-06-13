Knives Out 2: Director Rian Johnson reveals official title and release date of upcoming mystery sequel

The title of Knives Out 2 has been announced by director Rian Johnson. The plot of the murder mystery sequel is yet unclear, although it is believed to follow Daniel Craig's quirky private investigator as he solves another crime in the Mediterranean.

However, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke, and previous star Noah Segan feature with Craig in Knives Out 2. As per Screenrant, Knives Out 2 began its production in mid-2021, and fans were impatiently anticipating news about the movie. Now, following his enigmatic answer to a fan's request, Rian Johnson proceeded to Twitter to unveil the new Knives Out 2 title. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the title of the murder mystery sequel.

Johnson also noted in the reveal thread that Agatha Christie was his major influence for the sequel and the Knives Out series, praising her ability to present a range of genres under her whodunnit umbrella, including "spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors." Given that Johnson mentions many subgenres as influences for Knives Out 2 and since the film's synopsis merely describes Craig's Benoit Blanc as investigating a mystery, it seems conceivable that the quirky private investigator will be investigating anything other than another murder.

In addition to the title, Netflix and Johnson revealed that Knives Out 2 will be released this holiday season, most likely in November or December. However, with Johnson anticipating many more reveals in the near future, fans will have to wait for a formal release date and trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

