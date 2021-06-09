Knives Out 2: Madelyn Cline of Outer Banks fame is the latest addition to Daniel Craig's star studded sequel

Daniel Craig's Knives Out 2 adds another star to their film after recent announcements of Janelle Monae and Kathryn Hahn.

The Knives Out sequel is going to be one star-studded affair considering some big names have already been cast in the film, alongside actors such as Daniel Craig who will be reprising his role in the film. After it was recently confirmed that the likes of Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista have also been added to the sequel, yet another actress's casting has now been confirmed.

Madelyn Cline who has been popular for essaying the lead role in Outer Banks has now been added to the Knives Out sequel. It is still unclear as to which character Cline will play in the film considering the storyline and every other detail related to the film is being kept under wraps.

The sequel along with Cline will also star Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, and Edward Norton. The fate of Chris Evans' return for the sequel has been a mystery for fans. Evans was praised for his performance in the original film.

Knives Out has been signed on by Netflix and will be releasing on the streaming platform. Not only that, the streaming giant has signed a deal with director Rian Johnson for not one but two sequels.

As per reports, the sequel's mystery plot will be unrelated to the first film and is reportedly to begin its production in Greece. The sequel is also set to have a different title considering Knives Out 2 has merely been its working title. The announcement for the same may be made soon after the casting confirmations are done.

