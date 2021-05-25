Knives Out 2 star Leslie Odom Jr. TEASES sequel's mystery may be tougher to solve than that of the first movie

Leslie Odom Jr., who is a part of the star-studded Knives Out 2 ensemble, spilt some beans on what fans can expect from the highly-awaited sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 Oscar-nominated movie.

When Knives Out released in 2019, no one predicted the success that the Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans whodunnit would be engulfed with at the global box office as well as a deserved Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Rian Johnson. Now, however, it doesn't come as much a surprise that Knives Out 2 is currently in the works.

The star-studded Knives Out 2 ensemble, who will join Craig aka Detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel, includes Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe and Leslie Odom Jr. At the recently held Billboard Music Awards 2021, Entertainment Tonight asked Leslie if he could tease fans on what they can expect from the highly-awaited sequel. To this, Odom Jr. confessed that he may have said too much already but added that all he can tell about Knives Out 2 is "suspect everyone."

Terming the sequel as "fun," the Hamilton star praised the first movie stating that its "success was unexpected" and certainly with the Oscar nomination, people "really took to it." Hence, Knives Out 2's team want to "up the ante and deliver something exciting and surprising for the fans."

For now, the 39-year-old actor is "deep" in his analysis of Knives Out 2's script after reading it "many times" and hinted that the mystery this time around may be tougher to solve in comparison to the original. "Rian's trying to challenge himself... It's like a Swiss watch. It's like clockwork. This has to happen, for that to happen, for that to happen," Leslie revealed.

While not disclosing juicy details about Knives Out 2, Odom Jr. hoped that his character would have the chance to don Evans aka Random Drysdale's iconic white cable knit sweater from Knives Out. "I hope it's me. That sweater's iconic," Leslie noted.

As for the "whirlwind" casting process of Knives Out 2, Odom Jr. disclosed that the call came just "two weeks ago" and they're "trying to find nannies and we're trying to find a place to stay and all that, but I'm excited."

Meanwhile, Knives Out 2's shoot will kickstart this summer in Greece.

