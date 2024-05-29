Knives Out 3: Andrew Scott Joins Cast After Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny Confirmed in Rian Johnson’s Directorial

Knives Out, released in 2019, and its sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, released in 2022 have been the most successful films in the murder-mystery genre. These films have garnered a huge fanbase of themselves.

Its newest installment titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has also been announced. Just like its previously released parts, the casting in its newest film has not disappointed the audience. A new name has been added to the list of its confirmed cast including Daniel Craig, Josh’O Connor, and Cailey Spainey. The newest member in the film is none other than the talented, Andrew Scott.

Andrew Scott joins the newest installment of Knives Out

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Scott has been confirmed as the newest addition to the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

As announced by Netflix, the third installment will feature a new whodunit mystery. The setting of the film has not been revealed yet. It will feature an interesting group of suspects vying for the attention of the returning detective Benoit Blanc, essayed by Daniel Craig.

The film's director, Rian Johnson took to X and revealed that the film will soon start it's production. He also noted, “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

After the success of its previous installments, the hopes of the audience have soared high. According to the outlet, the first film from the franchise earned more than $310 million globally and as per the reports, Netflix paid more than $450 million for the pair of sequels.

Advertisement

The first part of the franchise starred Daniel Craige, Christopher Plummer, Jaimie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Toni Collette, and Katherine Langford. The second installment starred Daniel Craige, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Hugh Grant, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr, Ethan Hawk, and many more.

More on Andrew Scott

According to the publication, Scott's recent venture was in Netflix’s Ripley series. The series is adapted from a 1955 novel titled, The Talented Mr. Ripley, written by Patricia Highsmith. The Sherlock actor's work has spoken volumes and it has helped him create a large fanbase. Amongst many, his notable works in Fleabag and Black Mirror are the most talked about and appreciated works.

As soon as the news about him featuring in the upcoming Knives Out movie broke, many fans expressed their eagerness to see him in a hit film alongside Daniel Craig and other confirmed cast members.

Many people on X expressed their excitement by just posting an image or a GIF. An X user wrote, “Josh O'Connor and Andrew Scott in the hilarious, chaotic knives out universe with Daniel Craig repricing Benoit Blanc.”

Another user wrote, “Andrew Scott and Josh O'Connor in the same movie... Cinema.”

A user simply reacted with this GIF:

ANDREW SCOTT JOINED THE CAST FOR KNIVES OUT 3 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bK5qJKa0UC — tawni (@KI11ERKLOWNS) May 28, 2024

ALSO READ: Steven Spielberg's Next Movie In The Works With Jurassic Park And War Of The Worlds Screenwriter? All We Know So Far