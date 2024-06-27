Knives Out 3: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Addresses Possible Cameo In The Movie

Last month, in a post shared on x (Formerly Twitter), Rian Johnson revealed the title of the second sequel of Knives Out. It will be called Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The film to follow 2019's Knives Out and 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The upcoming film will be distributed by Netflix as part of Johnson’s two-sequel deal with the streamer, worth 450 million USD. In the meanwhile, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt shares an update on his involvement in the film.

Will Joseph Gordon-Levitt be a part of the film?

We all know, that Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been a part of all the Rian Johnson’s all films since 2005’s Brick. Be it main role or cameos. So, it’s quite obvious to assume that he will be taking a role this time as well.

Discussing about it in an interview with CinemaBlend, the 500 Days of Summer actor said that he does not know about it as of now. "I don't know, I don't know," Gordon-Levitt said. "But he makes only good movies. Rian Johnson is one of the best alive, I think."

It was also almost expected that he would not answer such queries directly. But it seems like the director and the actor still enjoy a good friendship and what was more noticiable that, he did not discard the question directly. So, there might be a chance we could see the duo again all together.

The cast of the film

Daniel Craig is confirmed to return once again as New Yorker profile-adorned crime solver Benoit Blanc in the third movie. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery also has the following ensemble cast:

Josh O’Connor

Glenn Close

Josh Brolin

Mila Kunis

Jeremy Renner

Kerry Washington

Andrew Scott

Cailee Spaeny

Daryl McCormack

Thomas Haden Church

Knives Out starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.

Glass Onion starred Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick with cameos from Ethan Hawke, Jackie Hoffman, Hugh Grant, Stephen Sondheim, Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Angela Lansbury, Yo-Yo Ma, Serena Williams and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who voiced the gong sound on Norton’s island.

